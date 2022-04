As of April 28, banks had issued loans to farmers for UAH 14.905 billion.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of April 28, banks had issued loans to farmers worth UAH 14,905 million. The most part of this amount was raised under the 80% portfolio guarantee program - almost UAH 10,200 million. Six regions have already attracted over a billion hryvnias: Vinnytsia (UAH 1.829 billion), Dnipropetrovsk (UAH 1.467 billion), Kyiv (UAH 1.177 billion), Odesa (UAH 1.259 billion), and Poltava (UAH 1.196 billion)," the report says.

Over the past week, banks have issued loans to farmers in the amount of more than UAH 6 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, farmers receive loans under the state guarantee program secured by 20% of the loan amount.

The Ukrainian Grain Association predicts that Ukraine can get a new harvest of grains and oilseeds at the level of 63 million tons.

In 2021, farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, legumes and oilseeds, which is the largest figure in the history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of grains and legumes were harvested, oilseeds - 22.6 million tons.