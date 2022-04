SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has handed over Tesla Powerwall stations to Ukraine.

Vice Prime Minister / Digital Transformation Minister, Mykhailo Fiodorov, has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Elon Musk, in addition to Starlink, has handed over Tesla Powerwall stations to Ukraine. Today, two outpatient clinics in Borodianka and Irpin received Tesla Powerwall solar panels and energy conservation systems. These solar panels and generators have become very popular in America. The Powerwall energy system has high autonomy and provides backup power during power outages. This ultra-modern equipment will help Ukrainians in those areas that have suffered the most from Russian occupation," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Elon Musk is buying Twitter for USD 44 billion.

In early April, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over 5,000 Starlink satellite Internet stations to Ukraine.

On February 28, Fiodorov announced that the first batch of Starlink satellite Internet stations had arrived in Ukraine.