NBU Calls On European Regulators To Support Exit Of International Insurance Groups From Russian And Belarusian

The National Bank of Ukraine called on the regulators of the non-banking financial market of Austria, Bulgaria and Latvia to support the exit of international insurance and other non-banking financial groups from the markets of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This, on the one hand, will reduce reputational risks for Ukrainian insurers and other financial institutions - members of international insurance and financial groups, and on the other hand, will be another significant step towards the international isolation of aggressor countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank appealed to international non-banking financial groups operating in Ukraine (Euroins Insurance Group, Eleving Group, UNIQA Insurance Group AGVienna Insurance Group) to stop their activities in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

