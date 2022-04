Russian soldiers focused on holding their positions in the area of ​​​​the city of Kharkiv and fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations; no signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected.

Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out the tasks of strengthening the protection of a section of the state border with Ukraine.

In the northern direction, no changes were registered in the activity and composition of the enemy grouping.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy continues to concentrate efforts on holding their positions in the area of ​​the city of Kharkiv and is trying to fire at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain directions.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Izium direction. The main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance, identifying the defensive positions of the Defense Forces units and hitting them with artillery.

In the Donetsk and Tavriiske directions, in order to prevent the regrouping of Ukrainian troops, the enemy fires at positions with artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems along the entire line of collision.

The Russian occupiers continue to block the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mariupol, in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupying authorities continue to implement measures to restrict the movement and detention of local residents and block humanitarian supplies from the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian invaders are robbing the residents of rural areas. So, for example, more than 60 tons of wheat were stolen from an agricultural community in the city of Kamiyanka-Dniprovska along with freight transport.

Over the previous day, Ukrainian defenders hit 15 air targets: one aircraft, five cruise missiles and nine operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian defenders are conducting an active mobile defense, in some places they deliver counterattacks only on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day, nine enemy attacks have been repulsed, six tanks, one artillery system, twelve armored vehicles, one car and one anti-aircraft installation have been destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 22,800 military personnel, 187 aircraft and almost a thousand tanks.

On Thursday, April 28, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 9 enemy attacks in Donbas.

Also, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 tanks, 1 artillery system, 12 armored vehicles, 1 vehicle and 1 anti-aircraft gun.

Air defense units shot down 1 aircraft, 1 cruise missile and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow Russian troops to carry out an offensive in the areas of Sulyhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Andriyivka, and Velyka Kamyshuvakha in Kharkiv region.

On April 28, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian military shot down the latest Russian drone of the Orlan-10 type, with the help of which the enemy corrected artillery fire.