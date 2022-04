During the day on April 28, the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 15 enemy targets in the sky over Ukraine.

The respective data was provided by the command of the Air Force.

So, on the eve, the enemy increased the launches of air and sea-based cruise missiles. The defenders managed to shoot down five ones of the Kalibr and Kh types.

Besides, the enemy increased the presence of its UAVs in the Ukrainian sky. During the day, nine drones were hit: seven of the Orlan-10 type and two of an unidentified type.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 22,800 military personnel, 187 aircraft and almost 1,000 tanks.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow Russian troops to carry out an offensive in the areas of Sulyhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Andriyivka, and Velyka Kamyshuvakha in Kharkiv region.

On April 28, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian military shot down the latest Russian drone of the Orlan-10 type, with the help of which the enemy corrected artillery fire.