On Thursday, April 28, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 9 enemy attacks in Donbas.

The Headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) announced this in a statement on their Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 tanks, 1 artillery system, 12 armored vehicles, 1 vehicle, and 1 anti-aircraft gun.

Air defense units shot down 1 aircraft, 1 cruise missile, and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 22,800 military personnel, 187 aircraft, and almost 1,000 tanks.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow Russian troops to carry out an offensive in the areas of Sulyhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Andriyivka, and Velyka Kamyshuvakha in Kharkiv region.

On April 28, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian military shot down the latest Russian drone of the Orlan-10 type, with the help of which the enemy corrected artillery fire.