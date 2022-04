10 People Injured Due To Missile Strike On Shevchenkivskyi District Of Kyiv – SESU

10 people were injured due to a missile attack on Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

This is stated in a statement by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) posted on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

12 units of firefighting equipment and machinery and 98 specialists were involved in removal of consequences of the hit.

On Thursday, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said that three people were hospitalized as a result of the enemy missile hit in Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian soldiers fired at Kyiv on Thursday evening, April 28.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that shelling of Kyiv during the visit of Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, was an attempt to humiliate the UN.