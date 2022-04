The ordinance considering the Lend-Lease law was considered in the U.S. House of Representatives. The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, April 28.

"Great news. The resolution to consider the Lend-Lease law was considered in the House of Representatives," the report said.

Yermak listed that he would change the Lend-Lease law for Ukraine:

The text of the document refers to granting the U.S. President expanded powers to transfer or lease defense funds to Ukraine for "protecting civilians from Russian military invasion" and for other purposes. After the adoption of the act, the Chairman of the White House is obliged to establish accelerated delivery procedures for products within 60 days. The Lend-Lease law significantly speeds up the supply of weapons, transport, food and assistance from the United States, which will allow the Russian army to be knocked out of the Ukrainian territories.

"It should also be understood that lend-lease means U.S. confidence in Ukraine's victory over Russia. This will be an important victory for our indestructible people, who were able to unite the civilized world around them in the fight against Russian evil. We will destroy Russia together," the head of the President's Office emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the United States intends to allocate another USD 33 billion to provide additional support to Ukraine.

On April 7, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed an important bill to resume a World War II program that would allow President Joe Biden to send weapons to Ukraine more effectively amid a Russian invasion.

Also on April 7, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin first publicly stated that the United States provides intelligence data to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for operations in the Donbas.