There Is Hope For Civilians Evacuation From Azovstal Plant - Vereshchuk

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk believes that there is hope for the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

She announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy today met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. We got hope that we would be able to evacuate civilians from Azovstal. The President and the team are making a huge effort. This is one of the top priorities," she wrote.

Vereshchuk noted that planning for a humanitarian operation is beginning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to the participation of the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.