The grouping of Russian troops, concentrated in the east of Ukraine, has made "slow" and "uneven" progress. This is caused by strong resistance from the Ukrainian army and problems with logistics.

The corresponding statement was made by an unnamed senior defense official of the U.S., CNN reported.

According to him, logistics and sustainment challenges of units do not allow Russian troops to advance more than a few kilometers deep into Ukrainian territory.

“…They don’t want to run out too far ahead of their logistics and sustainment lines,” the channel's source said.

He also added that Russian troops still have problems with the morale of their soldiers. There is also a lack of cohesion among them, partly due to the replenishment of the units with conscripts.

According to him, conscripts arrive in Ukraine with high morale thanks to the work of Russian propaganda. However, after entering into battle with the Ukrainian military, morale quickly weakens.

We will remind, earlier today the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) published an interception of a conversation between the commander of one of the Russian regiments in Ukraine, where he talks about the need to shoot his soldiers in order to force others to go on the offensive.

We also reported that according to the Defense Express, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov arrived in Izium, Donetsk region, to personally command the offensive of Russian troops in this direction.