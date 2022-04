Kyiv Shelling By Russia During Guterres Visit Confirms Need To Deprive Russia Of Veto In UN Security Council

The shelling of the center of Kyiv by Russia during the visit of the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres confirms the need to deprive the Russian Federation of the veto in the UN Security Council.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the visit of the UN Secretary General to Kyiv, Russia fired missiles at the capital. This is proof that we need a quick victory over the Russian Federation, and the whole civilized world should unite around Ukraine. We must act quickly. More weapons, more efforts to address humanitarian issues, more aid. Because every day Ukraine pays a big price to protect democracy and freedom. And in this fight we cannot lose. Russia should be deprived of the veto in the UN Security Council," Yermak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that the enemy fired at Kyiv on Thursday evening, there were two hits in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Guterres is on a visit to Kyiv on Thursday.