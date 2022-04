The Russian military shelled Kyiv on Thursday.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the evening, the enemy fired at Kyiv. Two hits in the Shevchenkivskyi district. All services are in place," he wrote.

Klitschko noted that information about the victims is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1 person was killed and several were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops of the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv on April 16 in the morning.