Statements By Russian Authorities About "Proxy War" With U.S. And NATO Attempt To Justify Failures In Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has called untrue the recent statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the indirect participation of the United States and NATO in the war against Russia.

Biden made the corresponding statement during today's appeal, CNN reported.

Thus, the American leader believes that through such statements, the Russian authorities are trying to justify the failure of the Russian army in Ukraine.

“I think it's more of a reflection not of the truth, but of their failure. And so instead of saying that the Ukrainians are equipped with some capability to resist Russian forces, they got to… tell their people the United States and all of NATO is engaged in taking out Russian troops, and tanks, et cetera,” Biden said.

The U.S. President added that he was concerned about statements coming from Moscow. He said that by doing so, the Russian authorities show the despair that Russia feels over its monstrous failures.

We will remind, earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and NATO countries entered into a "proxy war" with Russia over their arms supplies to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, the Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, William J. Burns, admitted that due to Russia's failures in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin could order the use of nuclear weapons.

And today, April 28, it became known that the authorities of the southern regions of Russia received an order to prepare bomb shelters and air raid sirens.