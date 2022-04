Updated List Of Territories In Hostilities Or Occupation Areas, Immigrants From Which Will Receive Assistance

The Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories has approved an updated list of territories in areas of hostilities and occupation, on the basis of which, from May 1, internally displaced persons registered in these communities are guaranteed to receive financial assistance from the state.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of April 27, the list includes 8 regions: territorial communities of Dnipropetrovsk (2 communities), Kherson (49 communities), Kharkiv (51 communities), Mykolaiv (4 communities), Donetsk (all 66 communities), Luhansk (all 37 communities), Odesa (1 community) and Zaporizhzhia (49 communities) regions.

The list is formed by agreement of the Ministry of Defense on the basis of the proposals of the relevant regional and Kyiv city military administrations, settlements in the temporarily occupied territories, territories surrounded (blocked) and territories in which active hostilities are conducted fall into it.

The Ministry emphasizes that this list is not fixed, it is regularly updated.

The Ministry of Reintegration recommends that citizens registered in any of these regions, if their community is not on this list, contact their military administration (in person or through the hotline) and clarify the information.

The report notes that since May, the Ministry of Reintegration, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, plan to launch a digital platform where temporarily occupied territories, as well as those surrounded (blocked), and those on which active hostilities are being conducted, will be displayed in real time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April the Ministry of Social Policy began paying assistance for the living to internally displaced persons.

According to the International Organization for Migration on April 25, since the beginning of the war, more than 7.7 million people have become internally displaced persons in Ukraine.