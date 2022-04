Russian Officers Have To Shoot Their Soldiers To Force Others To Go Into Battle - SSU

Russian army officers in Ukraine have begun shooting their own soldiers because they do not want to take part in the offensive. This is evidenced by the correspondence of the commander of one of the occupying regiments.

It was intercepted by specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The author of the intercepted messages is the commander of one of the Russian regiments, which is currently located near Izium, Kharkiv region.

“Mine also became very afraid. All without strength. I can’t raise them morally and physically. I even shoot them. And to no avail,” the Russian officer said in a message.

In the voice messages he sent to his interlocutor, the RF officer complains that he is tired of the war. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the new replenishment of his unit.

The Russian officer noted that about 60 people arrived from Russia for re-staffing, of which half were "cowards" and "alarmists."

After that, he admitted that similar sentiments are observed among the officers.

“I live with dreams of returning home. Home: to hug children, my wife. And then to wh*res. So many, many, lots of wh*res, and I don’t want anything else,” the Russian officer says in another message.

