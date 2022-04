I Imagine My Family In One Of Those Homes - UN Secretary General During Visit To Borodianka

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has visited Borodianka, which suffered from Russian invaders, in Kyiv region.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine announced this on Twitter.

"I imagine my family in one of those homes, now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic. There is no way the war can be acceptable in the 21st century," @antonioguterres said on his visit to the earlier hard-hit #Borodianka near #Ukraine's capital,” reads the post of OCHA Ukraine of April 28, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Borodianka, all the rubble of the collapsed houses was dismantled, the bodies of 41 killed were found.

Earlier in Borodianka, law enforcement officers found 9 burials of civilians. In one of the cases, a 15-year-old girl received a lung wound, from which she died, another person died from shrapnel wounds.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova also spoke about the crimes of the Russian Federation in Borodianka - evidence is at every step.

Besides, about 200 residents are considered missing in Borodianka.