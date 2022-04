м Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that during searches at the housekeeper of the previously detained MP Viktor Medvedchuk, law enforcement agencies found a large amount of money in foreign currency.

Venediktova wrote about this on Facebook.

According to her, during the investigation of the criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, during searches, USD 467,000 and EUR 87,000 were seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper.

“Once upon a time there was an ordinary woman and she worked as a housekeeper. Globally, nothing special ... And again, you will say that it’s too early to ring the bells - what if an inheritance, someone borrowed, accumulated, sold something, this is life," Venediktova wrote.

The journalist of the Ukrainska Pravda publication, Mykhailo Tkach, in the comments under the post of Venediktova, jokingly called it strange that not a single Russian ruble was found with Medvedchuk's housekeeper.

Recall, on April 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) had carried out an operation to detain MP Viktor Medvedchuk, suspected of high treason.

According to Zelenskyy, Medvedchuk was detained at the moment when he, under the guise of a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was trying to cross the state border.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 19, the National Police of Ukraine announced that during searches, about 100 paintings, a collection of Swiss watches, Faberge eggs, weapons and other valuables were found and seized from Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko.