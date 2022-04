President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is initiating cooperation to repair military equipment at Bulgarian production facilities.

He announced this at a joint briefing with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov following a meeting in Kyiv on April 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, in a conversation with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, the establishment of cooperation for the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at the production facilities of Bulgaria was initiated. This is very important for Ukraine," the President said.

According to Petkov, the equipment will be repaired in Bulgaria and then sent back to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that he is confident that such cooperation will be beneficial for Bulgarian companies and the economy, and quality and terms will become important for Ukraine.

Besides, the head of state said that Ukraine is ready to supply electricity to Bulgaria. Ukraine is also interested in diversifying gas supplies in the region, in particular through the use of the capabilities of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline together with the Bulgarian side.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Bulgaria refused to supply weapons to Ukraine.