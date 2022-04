U.S. To Allocate Another USD 33 Billion To Provide Additional Support To Ukraine - Yermak

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, has said that the United States intends to allocate another USD 33 billion to provide additional support to Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of the United States of America Joe Biden intends to request USD 33 billion from the U.S. Congress to provide additional support to Ukraine, including USD 20 billion for military assistance and USD 8.5 billion for economic assistance. We welcome the decision of the U.S. President to increase support for Ukraine," he wrote.

According to the report, USD 20.4 billion will be intended to equip Kyiv and European partners with additional artillery, armored vehicles, anti-tank and anti-aircraft capabilities, accelerate cyber capabilities and advanced air defense systems, as well as help in demining landmines and improvised explosive devices.

Also, USD 8.5 billion will be spent on financing the Ukrainian government, maintaining food, energy and medical services for the Ukrainian people, as well as opposing Russian disinformation and propaganda narratives.

Part of the USD 8.5 billion amount, Yermak said, is also intended to support small and medium-sized agricultural businesses during the fall crop and natural gas procurements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, Biden announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for USD 800 million.