Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak called the words of the head of Russian intelligence Sergei Naryshkin, who said the day before that Poland was preparing troops to capture the western regions of Ukraine, “irreproachable stupidity”.

Podoliak said this in a commentary to RBC-Ukraine.

In his statement, Naryshkin said that he had information that Poland, with the help of the United States, was preparing to restore the so-called "historical possessions" in Western Ukraine.

He also stressed that for this purpose the Polish government is preparing troops to enter the western regions of Ukraine. At the same time, in addition to Poland, other "willing" countries can take part in this "event".

“There is not the slightest subject for comment here. Because this is irreproachable stupidity, which, firstly, has nothing to do with reality, and secondly, again exposes the intellectual weakness of the representatives of the Russian political elite,” Mykhailo Podoliak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in late March, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia said that the Polish leadership was preparing for a Russian invasion and was ready to provide assistance to Ukraine in order to prevent Russian troops from approaching its borders.

And on April 14, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Warsaw, along with its NATO allies, was ready for war with Russia if it dared to cross the "red lines."