Seventh Exchange Of Prisoners With Russia Takes Place, 45 Citizens Return To Ukraine - Vereshchuk

Ukraine returned 45 people in an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Thursday, April 28.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another prisoner exchange took place. Today 45 of our people were released from Russian captivity, "she wrote.

It is noted that during the exchange, 13 officers and 20 soldiers were released, of which 5 were wounded.

Also, 12 civilians were released from captivity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the sixth exchange of prisoners, 19 citizens returned to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, during the exchange of prisoners with Russia, Ukraine has returned 287 citizens.

The detained Member of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk recorded an appeal to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. He offered to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is not considering the possibility of taking the godfather of Vladimir Putin Medvedchuk in exchange for the release of the Ukrainian military.