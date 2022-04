War In Ukraine Can Drag On And Last For Years - NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

There is the possibility that the war in Ukraine could drag on and last for months or years.

"We need to be prepared for the long term. There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years," Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg told a youth summit in Brussels, Reuters reported on Thursday, April 28.

Stoltenberg said NATO is ready to support Ukraine in the war against Russia for years, including helping the Armed Forces transition to modern Western weapons and systems away from Soviet-era weapons.

The West will continue to exert maximum pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin through sanctions and economic, as well as military assistance to Kyiv. NATO allies are ready to support Ukraine for a long time and will help switch to modern weapons systems, which will also require additional training, Stoltenberg said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would initiate cooperation for the repair of military equipment at the production facilities of Bulgaria.

World military experts are shocked at how poorly the Russian Federation was prepared for the invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, the United States believes that Ukraine can win the war against Russia with the right equipment and support.