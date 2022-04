Germany Changes Its Position And Is Ready To Support Introduction Of New EU Sanctions Against Russia - Media

The German government is ready to consider the possibility of including the largest Russian bank Sberbank in the sixth package of sanctions against Russia being developed by the countries of the European Union.

Bloomberg reports this with reference to its own sources.

According to the agency's interlocutors, earlier the German authorities were very concerned that sanctions against Sberbank could violate transactions related to the purchase of energy resources.

It is noted that in recent weeks, Germany has quickly switched to the use of alternative energy suppliers, so it is ready to support a new package of European Union sanctions.

Earlier, Germany was less willing to discuss sanctions related to the disconnection of the largest banks in the Russian Federation from the international SWIFT system, or the introduction of an embargo on Russian energy resources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week Politico, citing interlocutors aware of the matter, reported that the EU countries had begun to develop a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the new sanctions may include disconnecting the largest Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, as well as the introduction of a phased embargo on Russian oil.

Recall, on April 8, the European Union introduced the fifth package of sanctions against Russia, with which the EU countries closed their ports to Russian ships, and also imposed an embargo on coal from the Russian Federation.