On Thursday, April 28, the Russian invaders attacked New York in Donetsk region. Unguided air missiles hit an industrial enterprise and residential areas. Three people were killed, three more were injured. Head of the Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kyrylenko said that as a result of the Russian airstrike on New York, three people were killed.

"Three killed, three injured. All civilians. These are the preliminary consequences of the morning airstrike that the Russians inflicted on New York. At least 9 private houses were damaged, but the exact amount of destruction has yet to be determined. Again and again, the Russians hit civilians - they lead war to exterminate the Ukrainian civilian population," Kyrylenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders fired at one of the eastern districts of Kharkiv.

Synehubov noted that in Kharkiv district, Russians hit civilian infrastructure, streets of villages, squares and cemeteries. As a result of the strikes, a building collapsed in one of the settlements of the district.