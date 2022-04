The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, General Valery Gerasimov, arrived in Izium, Kharkiv region, to personally command the troops’ attempts to advance. This was reported by Defense Express with reference to its own sources.

The publication indicates that Gerasimov is already at the control point of the RF Armed Forces, which is located in the city of Izium. The General is going to personally command the offensive of the Russian troops, since the aggressor failed to create a single vertical of leadership of the hostilities in Ukraine, for which Aleksandr Dvornikov was appointed.

"It seems that the rashists believe that the offensive in the Izium direction is for them Stalingrad and the Kursk Arc at the same time. Therefore, the Kremlin decided to further "centralize" the management of this operation," the report said.

The publication noted that the Russian military is trying to compensate for the shortcomings of the vertical control by increasing shelling on a separate section of the front, which is the "style" of the Kremlin's military operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the main efforts of the Russian troops were focused on the Izium direction of Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian troops to conduct an offensive in the areas of four settlements of Kharkiv region.

At the same time, the Russian military is preparing to cross the Siverskyi Donets River.