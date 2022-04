On Thursday, April 28, the railway bridge in Akymivka, Melitopol district, was destroyed. Through it, the Russians supplied weapons and fuel from Crimea.

This was announced by the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk in his Telegram channel.

"Today, at about 8 a.m., the self-destruction of the railway bridge in Akymivka, Melitopol district, took place. Through this bridge, the invaders supplied weapons and fuel from Crimea. After the self-dectruction, the Muscovites began to panic, as they understood that we would get them all around," Bratchuk said.

