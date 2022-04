Invaders Destroy Hospital On Territory Of Azovstal, There Are Wounded And Killed - Azov Regiment

Servicemen of the Azov special purpose regiment have reported on a long bombardment and shelling of the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol. As a result, the hospital was destroyed, and the military and civilians hiding there were wounded or killed.

The Azov regiment announced this on its official Telegram channel.

"For a whole night at the military hospital, which is located on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and where the wounded defenders are located, the Russians massively dropped multi-ton bombs capable of breaking through any concrete protective structures," it was reported.

According to the Azov fighters, after the aerial bombing, the invaders began shelling the territory of the enterprise from naval artillery.

This led to the partial collapse of the hospital premises. The operating room was ruined, which made it impossible to provide assistance to wounded servicemen.

"Among the already wounded servicemen there are killed, those wounded again and shell-shocked," the message emphasized.

Azov recalled that the Geneva Convention guarantees the protection of inpatient and mobile medical institutions, they should not be attacked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, April 28, the Azov regiment reported that over the past night, Russian troops fired at Mariupol about 50 times from all kinds of weapons, including using prohibited phosphorus ammunition.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said earlier that due to lack of water and unsanitary conditions in the destroyed city, where tens of thousands of people remain, outbreaks of deadly diseases may occur.

We also reported that the United Nations had formed a team to evacuate people from the Azovstal territory in Mariupol. To start the operation, it is expected to receive guarantees on the ceasefire from the Ukrainian and Russian military.