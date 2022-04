UN Coordinator Heading To Zaporizhzhia To Prepare Possible Evacuation Of People From Azovstal In Mariupol

Osnat Lubrani, the United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, is heading to Zaporizhzhia to prepare for the possible evacuation of civilians from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

She made the corresponding statement on her Twitter account.

She recalled that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Ukraine yesterday on a visit. At his request, she went to Zaporizhzhia to prepare for the possible evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.

“The UN is fully mobilized to help save Ukrainian lives and to assist those in need,” Lubrani wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, April 26, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin.

It is worth recalling that during the conversation, the Russian leader agreed that the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) take part in the evacuation of people from Mariupol.

And yesterday, April 27, the representative of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said that the UN had completed the formation of a team to evacuate civilians from Azovstal. An agreement is expected between the Russian and Ukrainian military on a ceasefire during the evacuation.