NATO Announces Possibility Of Security Guarantees For Sweden And Finland Even Before Joining Alliance

If Finland and Sweden apply for membership in NATO, then the states of the block will be able to find a solution to guarantee their security before the official accession of the two countries.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference in the European Parliament, writes European Pravda.

"I am confident that we will be able to find final agreements for this transitional period - between when Finland and Sweden apply for membership and until ratification is finalized in all 30 member parliaments," Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that the armies of Finland and Sweden already meet NATO standards, so if the two states decide to join the block, they will be welcomed into the Alliance, and the process of joining will go quickly.

"If they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be welcomed into NATO with open arms," ​​Stoltenberg said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia threatens to pull nuclear weapons to the Baltic if Sweden and Finland join NATO.

The media report that the majority of Finland's parliament supports the country's accession to NATO.