Invaders Fire At One Of Eastern Districts Of Kharkiv. 1 Killed, 2 Wounded

On Thursday, April 28, Russian invaders fired at one of the eastern districts of Kharkiv. One person was killed, two more were wounded. Oleh Synehubov, the Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

So, Synehubov said that as a result of the last attack on Kharkiv in the eastern part of the city, one person was killed.

"Half an hour ago, the Russians still attacked one of the eastern districts of Kharkiv. 2 were wounded, 1 person, unfortunately, was killed," Synehubov wrote.

Synehubov noted that in the area of Kharkiv, Russians hit civilian infrastructure, streets of villages, squares and cemeteries. As a result of the strikes in one of the settlements of the district, a building collapsed.

According to preliminary data, people who were rescued from the rubble have minor injuries, there is no need for their hospitalization.

According to him, as of now in the area of Kharkiv there are 4 wounded, 1 killed.

Now the information is being specified. Emergency doctors and rescuers of the State Emergency Service are working on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian troops to conduct an offensive in the areas of four settlements of Kharkiv region.

Also on April 26, the invaders again fired at the residential areas of Kharkiv, 3 were killed, 7 were wounded.