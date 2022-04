Podoliak Says Ukraine Will Hit Russian Warehouses And Bases To Protect Against Aggression

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak has said that Ukraine itself will decide whether to strike at the territory of the enemy and noted that in order to protect Ukraine the Armed Forces of Ukraine can hit the warehouses and bases of Russia.

Podoliak wrote about this on his Twitter page.

"Russia has attacked Ukraine and is killing civilians. Ukraine will defend itself in any way, including by hitting the warehouses and bases of the killers," Podoliak wrote.

He also added that the right to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation was recognized the day before by officials of the United States and the United Kingdom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey said that Ukraine could "completely legitimately" attack targets in Russia.

Besides, British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace believes that military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation can be legal targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to international law.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, after a meeting of 40 defense ministers of the countries of the world, said that there is bad news for Russia, since Ukraine is significantly strengthening.