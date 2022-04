The Bundestag (German Parliament) has supported the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

This was reported by the German edition of Spiegel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the Vice President of Parliament Wolfgang Kubicki, 586 members voted in favor, 100 voted against the proposal, seven abstained," the newspaper reported on the results of the vote.

Both the opposition and the coalition voted in favor of the provision of Ukraine with weapons.

Some German parliamentarians criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for delaying the provision of weapons to Ukraine.

