The United States has credible evidence that Russia took the lives of soldiers who tried to surrender near Donetsk. This was stated by U.S. Ambassador for Special Personal Affairs in Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack at a UN meeting, reports The Hill.

“Now we have reliable information that a Russian military unit operating in the vicinity of Donetsk executed Ukrainians who tried to surrender. If this is true, then this is a violation of the basic principle of military law: the prohibition of shooting civilians and combatants who left the battle for surrender, injury or other forms of disability," Beth Van Schaack said.

The executions are part of a growing list of war crimes of which Russia has been accused, and others - of attacks on civilians, kidnapping children, torture and rape.

We will remind, earlier Biden called the actions of Russia in Ukraine genocide.

In addition, the U.S. believes that Ukraine can win the war against Russia with the right equipment and support.