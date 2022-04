The head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace, believes that military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation can be legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in accordance with international law. Wallace made the announcement on the BBC.

Thus, Wallace noted that if Ukraine decided to attack the logistics structure of the Russian army, it would be legal from the point of view of international law.

At the same time, he doubts that the attacks on Russian infrastructure were carried out from British weapons.

“At the moment they don’t have British weapons that can do this, so it’s unlikely that these are our weapons. We really don’t have many long-range weapons that hit like the Russian army does,” he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, UK Secretary of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey said that Ukraine could "completely legitimately" attack targets in Russia.

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, after a meeting of 40 defense ministers of the countries of the world, said that there is bad news for Russia, as Ukraine is significantly strengthened.