The Russian troops stormed the village of Tavriiske in Kherson region and entrenched themselves there.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that enemy units continue to carry out demonstration actions and maneuvers in the Tavria direction in order to mislead and prevent the transfer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other directions.

The invaders continue to use the Melitopol airfield (Zaporizhzhia region) for basing and flying Su-25 attack aircraft, Ka-52 attack helicopters and Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy grouping is concentrating its main efforts on the directions Kherson – Mykolaiv and Kherson - Kryvyi Rih.

"As a result of assault actions, the enemy has entrenched itself in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Tavriiske, and is trying to carry out fire damage on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka and Nova Zoria," the General Staff reports.

In the areas of the settlements of Stanyslav and Molodetske, the Russian military is building up units of rocket and cannon artillery.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is preparing to cross the Siverskyi Donets river.