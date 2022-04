The Russian military is preparing to cross the Siverskyi Donets river.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy grouping continues to conduct active operations on the line of confrontation.

The main efforts of the enemy are focused on cordoning off the group of troops of the defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To accomplish this goal in the Lyman direction, the enemy improved its tactical position, trying to develop an offensive against the settlement of Lyman.

"The invaders are carrying out preparatory measures to cross the Siverskyi Donets river," the General Staff notes.

In the Severodonetsk direction, Russian troops are attacking the settlement of Orekhove.

In the Avdiivka direction, in order to capture Mariinka and Ocheretyne, the enemy continues intensive shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military made an unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in Kurakhove district of Donetsk region.