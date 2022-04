The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation retains its ability to strike coastal targets, despite the loss of ships.

That follows from the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Thursday morning, according to the Yevropeiska Pravda online media.

Thus, it is noted that currently in the Black Sea operational zone there are about 20 ships of the Russian Navy, including submarines.

The Bosporus remains shut to all non-Turkish warships, leaving Russia unable to replace the lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is preparing to force the Siverskyi Donets River.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian invaders stormed Tavriiske and entrenched themselves there.

In addition, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance in the Zatoka area of Odesa region to correct their airstrikes.