Due To Damage At High-Voltage Line, Zaporizhzhia NPP Operates Only To Meet Its Own Needs

Due to some damage to the high-voltage line, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) operates only to meet its own needs.

That follows from the message of Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 11, Energoatom announced that the Russian military had damaged the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the amount of UAH 18.3 billion.

On March 4, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was captured by Russian troops.

The NPP is the largest NPP in Europe. It has 6 power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of 6 GW.