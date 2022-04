Bomb Shelters And Air Raid Sirens Being Prepared In South Of Russia

In the southern regions of Russia, it was ordered to set up an emergency warning system for the population and put the bomb shelters in order.

This is reported by TASS with reference to the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

In addition, he ordered to improve the work of organizations that ensure chemical and biological safety.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the morning of April 27, it became known that a fire broke out at an ammunition depot in Belgorod.

In the city of Bryansk, Russia, located near the border with Ukraine, overnight into Monday, April 25, a fire broke out at an oil depot.

And recently, one of the main buildings of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense caught fire in Russia.

Also, in Russian Belgorod, a freight train unexpectedly derailed.

Also in the city of Korolev, near Moscow, which is home for many enterprises of the space and rocket industries, a major fire broke out.

In addition, on April 1, an oil depot caught fire in Belgorod, Russia. In Russia, they claim that it was a production emergency.

Meanwhile, Britain said that Ukraine could "quite legitimately" attack targets in the Russian Federation.