14 members of the Ukrainian Parliament suggest that the Verkhovna Rada abolish privileges for the import of cars and increase the military tax by twice to 3%.

That follows from bill 7311, registered in the Parliament on April 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the document proposes:

- to increase the size of the military tax from 1.5% to 3%, exempting military personnel and law enforcement officials from payment;

- to resume the taxation of import duties and VAT on vehicles imported by citizens;

- to resume taxation of goods imported by single tax payers of the first, second and third groups;

- to establish the possibility and procedure for processing the reimbursement of value added tax by domestic state loan bonds;

- to establish that only charitable assistance, which is distributed through the state or local budget or through bank accounts of charitable organizations entered in the Register of Non-Profit Organizations and Institutions, is not included in the taxable income of the payer.

The authors of the bill argue that over the week, as a result of the exemption from taxation of import duties and VAT on imported goods, the budget did not receive UAH 417 million, and non-essential goods account for a significant share in the structure of imports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danylo Hetmantsev predicts that the Parliament will return the import duty on goods and cars in the near future.