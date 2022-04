Since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, more than 610 children have suffered: 217 minors have been killed and 393 have been injured.

That follows from the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Most of the children suffered in the regions of Donetsk - 129, Kyiv - 114, Kharkiv - 93, Chernihiv - 66, Kherson - 44, Mykolayiv - 43, Luhansk - 37, Zaporizhzhia - 27, Sumy - 17, Zhytomyr - 15, as well as in the city of Kyiv - 16.

In addition, due to the mass shelling of Ukrainian settlements by Russia, 1,508 educational institutions were damaged, of them 102 were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia wants to simplify the adoption of abducted children from Ukraine.

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), Liudmyla Denisova, spoke about 58 orphans and children deprived of parental care who are forced to hide in the basement of a church in Kherson region. She called on the world to help with their evacuation.

Earlier, the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported that on March 19, the occupiers illegally took to Russia 2,389 children who were in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.