Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who chairs the G20, has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the summit scheduled for November in Bali.

Zelenskyy announced this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am grateful to Indonesia for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state, for its honest and responsible position during the UN votes. I am also grateful for the invitation to take part in the G20 summit this year," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that during a conversation with the President of Indonesia, he discussed food security issues, stressing that for millions of people in different countries, the threat of hunger will continue until Russia seeks peace with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that it was because of this war unleashed by Russia that dozens of states found themselves in conditions when they cannot be sure of stability for their people.

The Indonesian presidency of the G20 in early December 2021 announced that the summit will be held in November 2022 on the island of Bali, in particular, it is planned for November 15-16.

According to media reports, earlier the United States and some other members of the G7 countries called on Indonesia to invite Ukraine to the G20 summit.

U.S. President Joe Biden proposed excluding Russia from the G20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, collectively, the G20 represents 85% of the world's gross national product, 75% of world trade.