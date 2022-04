UN Secretary General Arrives In Kyiv. Tomorrow He Will Meet With Zelenskyy

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Ukraine today, April 27. Tomorrow he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

This was stated by the representative of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq, CNN reports.

According to him, Guterres was in Poland and this morning went to Ukraine. He recently arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

Haq said the Guterres-Zelenskyy meeting scheduled for tomorrow would be a joint one. At the same time, he did not specify who else will be present during the conversation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, April 26, the UN Secretary General visited Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin and the country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Recall that during a meeting with Guterres, Putin agreed to the participation of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the evacuation of civilians from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, besieged by Russian troops.