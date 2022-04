The Russian Federation wants to cut off Ukraine's access to the sea, for which it is trying to rock the situation in Odesa. This was announced on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon by the adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Vadym Denysenko on Wednesday, April 27.

Denysenko said that Odesa from the first days of the war was one of the main occupation directions of the invaders, which they did not abandon. The Minister's adviser pointed out that after the destruction of the Moskva cruiser, the aggressor's forces significantly weakened, but this does not cancel attempts to attack the seaside city.

"Odesa from the first day was one of the key directions for Russia. This is Ukraine's access to the sea. In fact, Russia wants to turn us into a land state," Denysenko stressed.

He also said that the invaders will try to rock the situation in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, the Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Odess. Among the victims of the missile attack in Odesa were a young mother and her three-month-old daughter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian military who fired on Odesa, which killed eight people, "stinking scum."

On April 25, the Russian invaders fired 2 missiles in the direction of Odesa from the Bastion coastal complex from the occupied Crimea.