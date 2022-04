The Russian occupation troops in the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Kherson region are preparing for the so-called "referendum" on the creation of a "people's republic".

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"On the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, the occupiers are preparing for the so-called "referendum", ballots are being printed, the data of local citizens of Ukraine are being specified," the statement said.

The General Staff emphasized that Russian troops continue to prevent citizens who are trying to leave the occupied territory of the region.

It is noted that the census of the population by the invaders is also carried out in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. Without identity documents, citizens are prohibited from moving around the temporarily uncontrolled territory.

Recall that the Russian publication Meduza earlier today reported, citing its own sources, that in mid-May, a "referendum" on secession from Ukraine and the creation of the so-called "Kherson People's Republic" is planned to be held in the part of Kherson region occupied by Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Center for Counteracting Disinformation reported that Russia was conducting an information and psychological operation in Kherson region, the purpose of which was to suppress the resistance of the pro-Ukrainian local population.

The Ukrainska Pravda publication, citing an informed source, reported that in the event of any "referendum" in Kherson region, Ukraine would withdraw from peace talks with Russia.