Lviv Administration Head Announces Number Of Missiles Shot Down Over Lviv Region Since War Beginning

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, air defense forces have shot down 20 enemy cruise missiles over Lviv region. About 10 UAVs of the aggressor country were also destroyed.

The Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on Telegram.

"Since the beginning of the big war, air defense forces have shot down more than 20 cruise missiles and about 10 enemy UAVs over Lviv region," Kozytskyi wrote.

In turn, he recalled a chatbot that civilians can use to report a threat in the sky.

"So that attentive civilians can also contribute to the victory of Ukraine over the occupier, as well as to the request of the air defense forces, the Lviv Regional Military Administration, together with IT specialists, has developed a chat bot "Shchos letyt” (Something is flying) for Telegram. Through this chatbot, you can report a threat in the sky (missile, drone or plane)," Kozytskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to missile attacks on Lviv on April 18, 7 people were killed, another 11 people were injured.

Also, due to a missile strike on Lviv on April 18, about 40 cars were damaged or destroyed.