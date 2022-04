The Russian occupation troops launched a special information and psychological operation in the temporarily uncontrolled territory of Kherson region, the main goal of which is to suppress resistance from the local population.

This was reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Thus, a number of Telegram channels that support the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine began to spread the thesis that fewer people came out to anti-Russian rallies in the occupied Kherson region, and that the Ukrainians in the occupation put up with the transition of the territory of the region under Russian control.

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation emphasizes that such conclusions are manipulative, since the inhabitants of the occupied territories are under constant pressure from Russian troops.

"The occupiers threaten physical violence for participating in rallies, fire at peaceful demonstrations in the occupied cities and kidnap participants in such demonstrations," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in Kherson region, the occupiers were forcing citizens to draw up pensions in accordance with Russian laws.

It was also reported that in the occupied territory of Kherson region, the Russian military are looking for activists and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We also wrote that on April 18, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported that the invaders seized the office and cell towers of the Kyivstar mobile operator.