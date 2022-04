The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) seized USD 108,000 and RUB 18,000 from the apartment of the wife of the Member of Parliament Taras Kozak.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"During a search in one of the apartments belonging to Taras Kozak's wife, investigators seized more than USD 108,000," the authority said.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation seized EUR 8,500, RUB 18,600, as well as documents for real estate and bank cards.

Investigations are underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the SBI is conducting searches in Lviv and Lviv region at the places of residence registration and at the addresses of the companies of the brothers of the Members of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, as well as their relatives in the case of illegal sand mining.