The Cabinet of Ministers has made amendments to the procedure for calculating the average salary, taking into account the peculiarities of wartime.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The following amendments are foreseen:

- from the billing period during which the average salary is calculated, the time when there was no data on the accrued salary to the employee due to hostilities is excluded;

- if the employee has partially worked the period for which a bonus or other incentive payment has been accrued, then when calculating the average salary, the actually accrued amount of such a bonus is taken into account.

The Ministry of Economy notes that the amendments made will make it possible to correctly calculate the average salary at enterprises that, as a result of hostilities, are forced to interrupt their activities.

The correct calculation of the average salary is necessary in order to calculate the payments due to employees, in particular, vacation pay and compensation for unused vacations, the amount of payments for business trips, the saved average earnings for the period of military service, payments for forced absenteeism.

Information on the size of the average salary by industry, groups of professions and positions is published by the State Statistics Service on a quarterly basis.

