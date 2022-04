The Russian occupation forces are increasing the pace of the offensive operation, showing the greatest activity in the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk directions, said the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk at a briefing on Wednesday, April 27.

Motuzianyk said that throughout Ukraine, the invaders continue to launch missile and air strikes, as well as accumulate reserves for regrouping and transfer to an active combat zone.

"The enemy is conducting an offensive operation in the Eastern Operating Zone. The main goal of the enemy remains the establishment of full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and ensuring the stability of the land corridor with the occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The enemy is increasing the pace of the offensive operation. In almost all directions, the aggressor has an intense fire effect. The greatest activity of the invaders is observed in the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk directions," said the speaker of the Ministry of Defense.

The intensification of hostilities in the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih directions is expected. The enemy regroups, intensifies shelling and conducts aerial reconnaissance. The enemy's offensive operations continue in the Eastern Operating Zone, while its greatest activity is observed in the Donbas and Slobozhanshchyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that the Russian invaders carried out massive shelling of the city from various artillery systems.

On April 27, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (a military-political international organization that includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan) do not show a desire to participate in the war against Ukraine.

On April 20, the speaker of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Motuzianyk, said that the Russian invaders had significantly intensified offensive operations in the east of Ukraine, increased the number of missile strikes and shelling along the entire line of the combat collision.